11,994 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in ASML by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.50.

ASML stock opened at $452.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $190.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $471.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

