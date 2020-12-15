12,886 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $9,380,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 11.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 33.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Argus raised their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.72. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $207.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

