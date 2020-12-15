3,104 Shares in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $420.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

