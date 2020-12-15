3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $173.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.52 and a 200-day moving average of $163.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

