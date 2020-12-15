4,129 Shares in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,992 shares of company stock worth $8,241,433 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX stock opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

