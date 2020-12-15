453,605 Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 453,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,387,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of Anaplan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Anaplan by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 51,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,924,425.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,423,642.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,832 shares of company stock worth $23,521,210 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAN. Mizuho raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

