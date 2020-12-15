582 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 582 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.5% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 125,279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $315.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -114.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total transaction of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,838,372.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,634 shares of company stock worth $34,908,893 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.69.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

