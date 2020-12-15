60,134 Shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Bought by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNDA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 158,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter.

VNDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

VNDA opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $714.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. Analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

