60,134 Shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Bought by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2020

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNDA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 158,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter.

VNDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

VNDA opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $714.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. Analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit