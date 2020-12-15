63,175 Shares in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Purchased by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Heritage Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 22.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 159,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 29,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 154.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 20.7% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 111,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the period. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRTG shares. ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

