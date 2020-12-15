740 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Acquired by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in United Airlines by 12.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in United Airlines by 217.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in United Airlines by 94.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 97,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $90.57.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UAL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,235.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

