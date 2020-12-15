786 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after acquiring an additional 597,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in International Paper by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 841,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.11. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,127 shares of company stock worth $2,235,425. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

