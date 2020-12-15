800 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 296.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,618,000 after buying an additional 2,549,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in CVS Health by 856.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,296,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after buying an additional 1,160,705 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

