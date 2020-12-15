Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AEB)

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Shares of AEB opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14.

About Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT

There is no company description available for Aegon NV.

