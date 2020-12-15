Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 73.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

