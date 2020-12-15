Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,156.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,153.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,064.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

