Analyzing Ashford (NYSE:AINC) and Axia International Group (OTCMKTS:AIGI)

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) and Axia International Group (OTCMKTS:AIGI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ashford and Axia International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 1 0 0 2.00 Axia International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ashford currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.98%. Given Ashford’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ashford is more favorable than Axia International Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford and Axia International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million 0.05 -$13.85 million $7.07 0.76 Axia International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axia International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and Axia International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -60.48% -30.42% 5.13% Axia International Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ashford has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axia International Group has a beta of 35.38, meaning that its share price is 3,438% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Axia International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ashford beats Axia International Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

About Axia International Group

Artistmss International Group, Inc. specializes in women’s and men’s undergarments and skin care. Its products include far-infrared clothing such as scarf, undergarments, leggings shorts and boxers. The company was founded on July 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

