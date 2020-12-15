Analyzing Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 4 0 0 2.00 First Industrial Realty Trust 1 4 6 0 2.45

Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $34.75, indicating a potential downside of 15.68%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 4.19 $37.28 million $1.43 10.07 First Industrial Realty Trust $425.98 million 12.48 $238.77 million $1.74 23.68

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 22.42% 8.26% 2.81% First Industrial Realty Trust 46.84% 11.50% 5.74%

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 202 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

