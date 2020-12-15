ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) versus China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH) Head to Head Analysis

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH) and ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANGI Homeservices has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.8% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group and ANGI Homeservices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ANGI Homeservices $1.33 billion 4.50 $34.83 million $0.07 170.71

ANGI Homeservices has higher revenue and earnings than China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group and ANGI Homeservices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ANGI Homeservices 0 4 14 0 2.78

ANGI Homeservices has a consensus price target of $14.09, indicating a potential upside of 17.95%. Given ANGI Homeservices’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ANGI Homeservices is more favorable than China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group and ANGI Homeservices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group N/A N/A N/A ANGI Homeservices 0.56% 0.62% 0.40%

Summary

ANGI Homeservices beats China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc., a digital advertising technology company, develops and provides advertising software and service solutions in the United States. It operates an advertising technology platform, the MediaShift Monetization Platform, which deploys digital advertisements on WiFi networks at sign-in and while surfing the Internet through display ads and interstitial videos. Its target market comprises network providers offering Internet access to individual and business viewers; and Internet service providers, multiple system operators, and higher education venues with a fixed end-user base to airports, convention centers, hotels, coffee shops, and other venues. The company also operates EducationShift, which focuses on developments in journalism education and MetricShift, which provides content on metrics and analytics and measures impact through original reporting, aggregation, and audience engagement and community. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through resellers. The company was formerly known as MediaShift, Inc. China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Oceanside, New York.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc. operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking. The company also owns and operates Angie's List, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through an online directory of service professionals in various service categories; and provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for connecting individuals looking for household services, primarily cleaning and handyman services; mHelpDesk and CraftJack service brands; and home services marketplaces under the Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, HomeStars, Instapro, and MyHammer names. Further, the company is involved in home warranty and service business. As of December 31, 2019, it had a network of approximately 220,000 service professionals. The company was formerly known as Halo TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to ANGI Homeservices Inc. in May 2017. ANGI Homeservices Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. ANGI Homeservices Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

