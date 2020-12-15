Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,276 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 70,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 653.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.98.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

