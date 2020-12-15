Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) vs. Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) and Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

37.9% of Tailored Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Ascena Retail Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tailored Brands and Ascena Retail Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascena Retail Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tailored Brands and Ascena Retail Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million N/A N/A Ascena Retail Group $5.49 billion 0.00 -$661.40 million N/A N/A

Tailored Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascena Retail Group.

Volatility and Risk

Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascena Retail Group has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tailored Brands and Ascena Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands -14.39% -138.49% -4.45% Ascena Retail Group -12.64% -39.78% -2.90%

Summary

Ascena Retail Group beats Tailored Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States and Canada. The company offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, polished and business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; and alteration services. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,450 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G brands. In addition, it offers its products through www.menswearhouse.com and www.josbank.com internet sites. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. On August 2, 2020, Tailored Brands, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel for women, and tween girls. It operates through the following segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. The Premium Fashion segment consists of products under Ann Taylor and LOFT brands. The Value Fashion segment includes the Dressbarn brands. The Plus Fashion segment covers the products under Lane Bryant and Catherines brands. The Kids Fashion segment comprises of products under Justice brand. The company was founded by Elliot S. Jaffe and Roslyn S. Jaffe in 1962 and is headquartered in Mahwah, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.