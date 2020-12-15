Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.58.

BAC stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,233 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Bank of America by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,740,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

