Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BBDC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barings BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.85.

BBDC stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.29 million, a P/E ratio of -229.50 and a beta of 0.71. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.48%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

