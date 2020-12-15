Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBSI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.25.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $70.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

