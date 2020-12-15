Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

