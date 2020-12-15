BidaskClub Downgrades International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THM. Barclays started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $1.32 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.27.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
