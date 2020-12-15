BidaskClub Downgrades International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THM. Barclays started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $1.32 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 29,295,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 327,393 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,906,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,952 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.