BidaskClub Lowers CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.40.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $131.36.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.