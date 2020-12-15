BidaskClub Lowers Regional Management (NYSE:RM) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regional Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE RM opened at $28.45 on Friday. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $322.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $90.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.62 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Roel C. Campos bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,850.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,751.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,175 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 416.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Regional Management by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regional Management by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

