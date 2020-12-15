BidaskClub Upgrades Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.49. Ennis has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 75.6% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ennis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Ennis by 13.0% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

