BidaskClub Upgrades Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of EURN opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

