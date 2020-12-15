BidaskClub Upgrades IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of IRS opened at $4.37 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 22.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

