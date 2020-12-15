BidaskClub Upgrades Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $814.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.74 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 25.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $272,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

