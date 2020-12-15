Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s previous close.

BKH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE:BKH opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Black Hills by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Black Hills by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.