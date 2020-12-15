Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $4.20 Million in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nordson by 47.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $199.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

