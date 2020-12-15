Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $6.37 Million in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

