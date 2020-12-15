Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $6.38 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 135,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

