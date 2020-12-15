Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $2,502,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.2% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 216,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $265.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

