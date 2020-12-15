Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $4.36 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $4,521,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Global Payments by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $354,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN stock opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.42 and its 200-day moving average is $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.28.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

