Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

