Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,857,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,739,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,811,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,587,000 after acquiring an additional 66,218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83,436 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,009,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,908,000 after acquiring an additional 48,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Shares of BRO opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

