Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,496 shares of company stock valued at $27,785,137. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.03.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.