CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $350,723.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, RightBTC and IDEX. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $350,723.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

