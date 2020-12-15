Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chewy were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.58 and a beta of 0.23. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $85.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chewy from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

