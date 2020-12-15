CIBC Raises Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to $25.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCLAF. TD Securities increased their target price on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Transcontinental from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Transcontinental from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Transcontinental has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

