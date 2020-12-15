CIBC Raises Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to $25.00

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2020

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCLAF. TD Securities increased their target price on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Transcontinental from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Transcontinental from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Transcontinental has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit