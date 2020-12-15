Cindicator Hits One Day Trading Volume of $135,074.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cindicator has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $18.50 million and approximately $135,074.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00453410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00028244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.