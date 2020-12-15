Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lifted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

