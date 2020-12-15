Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.39.

NYSE CFG opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.85. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after buying an additional 627,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after buying an additional 1,943,818 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,730,000 after buying an additional 1,122,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,406,000 after buying an additional 3,172,336 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

