Civic Price Hits $0.0974 on Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $65.26 million and $11.83 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00453410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00028244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

CVC is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

