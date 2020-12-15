Comparing Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) & Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Warner Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports 20.73% 15.06% 11.74% Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Warner Music Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $45.96 million 1.51 $5.50 million N/A N/A Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Warner Music Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dover Motorsports and Warner Music Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A Warner Music Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Warner Music Group has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Dividends

Dover Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Warner Music Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Warner Music Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Warner Music Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, sells, and licenses recorded music in various physical formats, including CDs, vinyl, and DVDs; and digital formats, such as downloads and streaming. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately 1.4 million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios; and operates production music library. In addition, it offers music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; and distribution centers and ventures. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.