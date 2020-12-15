Contrasting CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT) & Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) and CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of CVF Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and CVF Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investcorp Credit Management BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 CVF Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVF Technologies has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investcorp Credit Management BDC and CVF Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investcorp Credit Management BDC $34.46 million 1.88 -$24.66 million $1.03 4.53 CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CVF Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Investcorp Credit Management BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Investcorp Credit Management BDC and CVF Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investcorp Credit Management BDC -63.72% 11.40% 4.34% CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Investcorp Credit Management BDC beats CVF Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

CVF Technologies Company Profile

CVF Technologies Corporation engages in the investment, development, and management of early stage private companies that operate in the environmental technology sector in the United States and Canada. The company, through its interests in Xylodyne Corporation, develops proprietary technology relating to electric vehicles. CVF Technologies, through its subsidiary, Ecoval Corporation, involves in the development, manufacture, and marketing of organic herbicides, insecticides, and tree recovery systems primarily for the lawn and garden retail/consumer market, and specialty agricultural markets. The company, through its other subsidiary, G.P. Royalty Distribution Corporation, provides products and services to the jewelry industry to enable diamonds and other precious gems to be uniquely identified non-invasively using a patented low power laser imaging system. CVF Technologies was founded in 1989 and is based in Williamsville, New York.

