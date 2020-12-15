Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Lifted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 486.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Copart by 32.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

